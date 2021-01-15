** Female Alberta paramedic charged with drunk driving while in ambulance

CANADA NEWS

** A female Alberta paramedic, 24, from Vegreville has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly steering an ambulance the wrong way down Highway 16 January 2nd. That is the word from Global News (Sarah Komadina/January 14) which said the 9 p.m. incident near Ranfurly played out while the EMS unit was loaded with an elderly patient. According to the site, another driver called the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to complain. The medic has been charged with impaired driving of a motor vehicle x 1 and impaired driving of a motor vehicle over .08 x 1. Although the practitioner has not been identified by name, a spokesman for Medavie Health Services West said she has been suspended pending the outcome of both an internal investigation and the court case. The woman’s next court appearance is set for March 22nd in Vegreville.