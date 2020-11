** Kentucky paramedic dies after contracting COVID-19

** A Kentucky paramedic from Louisville is dead after succumbing to COVID-19 Sunday. That is the word from WDRB (November 17) which said Scott Gordon, 56, passed away after first becoming ill on November 4th. Gordon, who went into the hospital on November 7th, had worked EMS for 35 years. His most recent position was with Columbus Regional Health. Funeral services are pending.