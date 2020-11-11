Des Moines, Iowa – Air ambulance busy with COVID-19 patients
New Orleans, Louisiana – Fire and EMS officials detail budget cuts, but have seen little effect on services so far
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – State budget uncertainty has funding for mental health services for first responders on hold
Aurora, Colorado – Police, paramedics deny wrongdoing in death of Elijah McClain
Verona, Wisconsin – Ambulances for EMS now have ventilators
London, UK – St. John Ambulance to train thousands of volunteers to administer coronavirus jab
Hampshire, UK – First responder car out of action after mindless vandalism