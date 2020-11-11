by In

Des Moines, Iowa – Air ambulance busy with COVID-19 patients

New Orleans, Louisiana – Fire and EMS officials detail budget cuts, but have seen little effect on services so far

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – State budget uncertainty has funding for mental health services for first responders on hold

Aurora, Colorado – Police, paramedics deny wrongdoing in death of Elijah McClain

Verona, Wisconsin – Ambulances for EMS now have ventilators

London, UK – St. John Ambulance to train thousands of volunteers to administer coronavirus jab

Hampshire, UK – First responder car out of action after mindless vandalism