Winnipeg, Manitoba – Fire union sounds alarm over mass exodus of fire paramedics
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Manitoba making it easier for healthcare workers, first responders to get COVID-19 tests
Calgary, Alberta – STARS air ambulance sees uptick in COVID-19 patient flights
Denver, Colorado – Paramedics face COVID fatigue as third spike ramps up
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – 10 % of police force quarantined after officers, firefighters, paramedics test positive for COVID-19
Chicago, Illinois – Ambulance shortage persists and pandemic has only made it worse
Scotland, UK – Man arrested after stealing ambulance during 30 mile police chase