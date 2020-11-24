** Tennessee paramedic suspended for using cocaine on duty

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A female Tennessee paramedic from Memphis has had her licence suspended after allegedly using drugs while on duty. That is the word from WREG (Andrew Ellison/November 23) which quoted Tennessee Department of Health documents as saying April Cullers used the meds several times while on the job at a private service. According to the papers, in one incident colleagues woke Cullers after finding her asleep in her car, noting that she had both glassy eyes and slurred speech. A subsequent drug screen revealed she tested positive for cocaine. A previous off-duty incident in 2018 involved an arrest for cocaine possession while she was vacationing in Oklahoma. A drug screen done by the Memphis Fire Department a few days later also showed cocaine in her system. Following a rehab stint she returned to work. Resumption of her duties this time involves completion of the state’s rehab program, ongoing monitoring, and at least 3 years of probation.