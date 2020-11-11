New York, New York – Paramedics, doctors, hospital staff overwhelmed by surge of shootings in 2020
Lincoln, Nebraska – Hospitals and EMTs strained as virus cases skyrocket
Gauley Bridge, West Virginia – Woman threatens to kill paramedics
Auckland, New Zealand – St. John Ambulance officers call off strike at eleventh hour
Birmingham, UK – Drunk woman who attacked paramedics and police walks free from court
Scotland, UK – Hero Scottish paramedic, 63, dies from COVID-19 months after coming back to the frontline to help others