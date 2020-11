by In

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedics told not to do CPR on some patients for months due to COVID-19 risks

Gatineau, Quebec – Outaouais paramedics now have access to telemedicine

Rikers Island, New York – Medic sues NYC after inmate holds him hostage

Washington, D.C. – Violence against first responders increasing

Wake County, North Carolina – Paramedics help identify missing out-of-state teen

Dorset, UK – Ambulance call handlers suffer increase in abuse