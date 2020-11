by In

Hamilton, Ontario – More emergency responders testify in paramedic court case

Hamilton, Ontario – Ambulance dispatch was short staffed and scrambling on night Yosif Al-Hasnawi died

Kingston, Ontario – Frontenac paramedics shift toy drive to online campaign

Salisbury, Maryland – Man arrested for assaulting paramedic

Seattle, Washington – Health officials say vaccines for first responders on track for mid-December

Hartlepool, UK – Last lockdown lifting saw the worst night of violent attacks in living memory for paramedics

Queensland, Australia – Abusive Triple Zero calls revealed as ambos issue warning