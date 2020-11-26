** UK man from Wales arrested for stealing ambulance while medics were inside home treating patient

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** UK police in North Wales have arrested a man who stole and dumped an ambulance while medics were attending a Shotton patient inside his home November 14th. ITV (November 26) said the 25-year-old Connah’s Quay man, who has not been named, has since been released from custody. According to the news site, Welsh Ambulance Service execs are angered about the theft which damaged the EMS unit and potentially could have harmed the patient. Assistant Director of Operations Bob Tooby said the consequences could have been tragic had the patient required an urgent transport or if other equipment inside the prehospital rig had been needed. There is no word on the man’s next court date.