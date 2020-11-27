** Missouri flags to fly at half staff to honor 2 paramedics who died from COVID-19

** Flags will fly at half mast in Missouri in honour of two Kansas City paramedics who died from COVID-19 this month. Fox4K (November 25) said the gesture will honor the lives of Captain Robert Bobby Rocha who died on November 21st and communications specialist/paramedic Scott Davidson, 45, who died the next day. Rocha, 60, who had been with the fire department for 29 years, was remembered as someone committed to protecting others. Davidson, meanwhile, had enjoyed an 18 year EMS career and was noted as a calming presence during hard times. Both men were infected with the coronavirus while on the job. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 200 members of the Kansas City Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19 (Lucia Verzola/The Pitch/November 24) while 73 currently have the virus.