** Michigan EMT/firefighter dies while responding to call

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are pending for a Michigan EMT/firefighter from Blissfield who died Tuesday afternoon while responding to an emergency call. The Daily Telegram (November 19) said Captain Joseph Gallo, 34, was en route to a barn fire in his own car around 4 p.m. when he lost control on a gravel road. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest in a nearby field. Police responding to the scene said Gallo was not wearing his seat belt at the time. Gallo, who worked with the Blissfield Township Fire Department since 2014, became captain three years ago. He had also worked EMS/fire with the Madison Township Fire Department for the past two years. Gallo leaves behind his parents and a brother. Police continue to investigate.