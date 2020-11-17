** Chicago considering using medics for mental health emergencies instead of cops alone

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Like several other US cities, Chicago is considering having medics respond to mental health emergencies instead of just police officers alone. That is the word from The Chicago Tribune (Annie Sweeney/Jeremy Gorner/November 16) which said the idea is being pitched to run in two police districts as a pilot in 2021. According to the newspaper, a team of three people, including a paramedic, cop, and clinician, would be tasked with attending such help hails in unmarked vehicles equipped with medical supplies. The initiative would cost around $1.4 million to initially implement, but it remains unclear what the ultimate outlay for the idea would be. Although hailed by some, others are baulking at the inclusion of a police officer in the response. Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (334d), for example, said she did not want police included due to them having lost credibility in neighborhoods by their frequent use of excessive force.