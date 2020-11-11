by In

New York, New York – Mental health 911 calls will be handled by medical experts instead of NYPD in new pilot program

Boston, Massachusetts – Wrong-way driver critically injured after crashing into ambulance

Newark, New Jersey – City proposes adding $10 ambulance fee to all traffic citations

Pike County, Illinois – EMTs stressed to the limit as pandemic worsens in rural communities

Blackpool, UK – Ambulance boss blasts unacceptable violence on paramedics after reported incident in Blackpool

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – Ambulance association to take legal action if Road Accident Fund misses payment deadline