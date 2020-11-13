** Texas EMT/firefighter arrested for murdering colleague at Colorado campground

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas EMT/firefighter from Odessa has been charged with murder after the death of a colleague while both were in Colorado at a Pueblo County campground Wednesday. That is the word from Newswest9 (November 9) which said Odessa Fire Rescue practitioner Evan Gaw, 30, has been tagged with second-degree murder in the demise of EMT/firefighter Michael Mack, 30. According to the news site, police were first hailed to the KOA campground after a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Mack outside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene. Gaw, meanwhile, was later located in a nearby field and taken into custody. There is no word on what may have sparked the deadly confrontation. Funeral services for Mack are pending.