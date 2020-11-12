** BC paramedics see only 8 COVID infections so far within ranks during second wave

** The dreaded second wave of COVID-19 may be striking many areas of Canada, but for BC paramedics the rates of infection in their ranks so far are next to nothing. That is the word from the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News (Katherine Engqvist/November 12) which said of the service’s 4,500 employees, only eight have tested positive for coronavirus since October’s close. Of that number, seven contracted the virus from family members and not on the job. BC Emergency Health Services Superintendent of Patient Care Delivery for Greater Victoria Brad Cameron said using extra protections on every call like gowns, gloves, filtered masks, and shields are all helping with infection control. So too are are improved sterilization procedures and protocols. In addition, the PPE shortages experienced at the beginning of the scourge several months ago have also eased. BC Emergency Health Services attends on about 1,400 calls each day.