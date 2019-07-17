** Off-duty Tennessee EMT killed in car crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Tennessee paramedic from Camden is dead after an off-duty Tuesday crash in which the car she was in rolled. Fox 17 (Bobby Atkinson/July 17) said Kelsey Yates, 23 died around 8 a.m. on US Highway 641 after losing control of her 2013 Dodge Charger. According to the news site, the mishap played out with the Charger veering off the road and landing on its roof in a drainage ditch. Yates died at the scene. Funeral services are pending.