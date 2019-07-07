by In

Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Manitoba – Northern Manitoba man dies after waiting six hours for air ambulance

Bedford County, Virginia – “Jane Doe” files lawsuit against county claiming she was sexually assaulted during ambulance ridealong

Bellingham, Washington – City sued by brother of dead man whose corpse was used for medical training by fire department

Manchester, New Hampshire – Governor signs law covering PTSD for first responders

Washington, D.C. – DC Fire and EMS continue to push diversion program meant to reduce non life threatening calls

Rochester, Minnesota – Man allegedly punched paramedic in the face several times; arrested

Macarthur, Australia – Hospital workers, paramedics to take industrial action over workplace safety