Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Manitoba – Northern Manitoba man dies after waiting six hours for air ambulance
Bedford County, Virginia – “Jane Doe” files lawsuit against county claiming she was sexually assaulted during ambulance ridealong
Bellingham, Washington – City sued by brother of dead man whose corpse was used for medical training by fire department
Manchester, New Hampshire – Governor signs law covering PTSD for first responders
Washington, D.C. – DC Fire and EMS continue to push diversion program meant to reduce non life threatening calls
Rochester, Minnesota – Man allegedly punched paramedic in the face several times; arrested
Macarthur, Australia – Hospital workers, paramedics to take industrial action over workplace safety