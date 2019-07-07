by In

Pensacola, Florida – Paramedic’s ashes interred in artificial reef off coast of Fort Pickens

Trenton, New Jersey – EMT suspended after alleged drunken driving crash that killed daughter

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Israeli EMTs train faith groups to deal with mass casualty events

Burton, UK – Paramedic attacked by patient he was trying to treat inside ambulance

Hull, UK – Staggering number of paramedics, police, and firefighters attacked this month alone

Scotland, UK – Former paramedic abused and abducted women

Cork, Republic of Ireland – 24-hour ambulance strike set for Friday