Pensacola, Florida – Paramedic’s ashes interred in artificial reef off coast of Fort Pickens
Trenton, New Jersey – EMT suspended after alleged drunken driving crash that killed daughter
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Israeli EMTs train faith groups to deal with mass casualty events
Burton, UK – Paramedic attacked by patient he was trying to treat inside ambulance
Hull, UK – Staggering number of paramedics, police, and firefighters attacked this month alone
Scotland, UK – Former paramedic abused and abducted women
Cork, Republic of Ireland – 24-hour ambulance strike set for Friday