** Wisconsin paramedic charged with sexually assaulting female patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Wisconsin police in Stoughton have charged a Madison paramedic with sexually assaulting a female patient May 8th. That is the word from Channel 3000 (Stephanie Fryer/July 15) which said the groping allegedly occurred during a transport between Janesville and Stoughton. According to the news service, Timothy Ovadal, 36, both touched the woman’s breasts in a sexual manner and exposed himself. He also apparently promised to call the woman once she got out of hospital. Ovadal has denied the accusations, however his DNA was found on the woman’s breasts. He has bonded out and agreed to not work in any health care position pending the case’s outcome. His next court appearance is August 19th.