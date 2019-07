by In

Parry Sound, Ontario – Ambulance recovered after joyride

Boston, Massachusetts – Woman who allegedly attacked EMTs eyed in airport bomb threat

St. Louis, Missouri – Paramedic levies charges against Teamsters, Medic One for illegal threats, discipline, and dues demands

Charlotte, North Carolina – Possible prison time now part of “Move Over” law

East of England, UK – 999 dispatch software risks missing sepsis

Tasmania, Australia – Triple-0 ambulance calls to be triaged