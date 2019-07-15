** Florida paramedic convicted of raping his one-year-old daughter, posting video to Dark Web

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Florida paramedic from Bradenton was sentenced Thursday to 70 years behind bars after being convicted of raping his infant daughter and posting the video to the Dark Web. The New York Post (Tamar Lapin/July 14) said James Lockhart, 31, pleaded guilty in March to producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography. According to the newspaper, Lockhart, who worked for Paramedics Logistics Florida for six years until October 2018, posted both videos and photos showing the 1-year-old screaming while being abused. Police charged him on October 5, 2018 after his wife identified the child from a sanitized photo taken from one of the videos. A Homeland Security search of his home also found another 4,000 child porn images and 43 child porn videos.