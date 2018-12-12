by In

Kingston, Ontario – Paramedics collect toys for Tree of Hope

French River, Ontario – Elderly couple loses fight over $12K ambulance bill

Grande Prairie, Alberta – New ambulance, more paramedics for city

Rapid City, South Dakota – City asks to write off $1.7 million in unpaid ambulance bills

Albuquerque, New Mexico – Driver leaves keys in ambulance; thief leads police on high speed chase

Tampa, Florida– Mayoral candidates say city needs to address its aging ambulance fleet

Glasscock County, Texas – In the Permian Basin, an increase in traffic accidents is taking a toll on EMTs