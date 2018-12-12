** Former UK solicitor found guilty of sexually assaulting two female medics

** A former Leeds solicitor was handed an 8 month prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two female paramedics and locking them in his apartment. That is the word from The Yorkshire Evening Post (Tony Gardner/December 12) which said the June 25th incident played out with David Marriott calling EMS for an injured foot. Drunk and belligerent by the time the ambulance arrived, Marriott took a ride home from the pair after it was determined he did not need hospital transport. Once at his Cavendish Mews apartment, the medics helped him to his top floor flat. He then closed and locked the door, groping one of the women while the other was in the kitchen doing paperwork. When the female practitioner went to tell her partner of the assault, Marriott followed and assaulted the second woman as well. The women eventually escaped the locale. Marriott’s lawyer said his intoxication left little memory of the incident. Along with the above mentioned sentence, Marriott must do 200 hours community work and 30 days of an activity program.