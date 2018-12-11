** South African medic pair in Western Cape robbed during call; 56th such incident for providers this year

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A pair of Western Cape paramedics were robbed Sunday night in what is being described as the 56th such attack on EMS personnel in the state during 2018. That is the word from Cape (town) etc (December 11) which said the incident took place near Muizenberg. According to the news site, paramedics were called out in the early morning hours for a patient suffering an undisclosed condition. Upon arrival, EMS personnel learned the man had died shortly before. While at their truck attempting to get the required documentation, the two were attacked by a pair of assailants who smacked one in the face. Both practitioners also had their cellphones taken. As a result of the robbery, prehospital brass immediately designated the area a 24-hour red zone requiring medics to have a police escort. The medics, meanwhile, have not yet returned to work. Police continue to investigate.