** Funeral services set for young Minnesota paramedic who died following on-duty stroke

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are set for Friday for a Minnesota paramedic who passed away from a stroke while at work this past weekend. That is the word from KMSP (November 28) which said Nicole Van Heel, who was just 34-years-old, died at the St. Cloud Hospital Sunday. According to the news site, her memorial service will be held at the St. Cloud Holy Spirit Church at 11 a.m. An emergency services vehicle procession will then escort the casket to Assumption Cemetery. A Mayo Clinic air ambulance will also do a flyover. Wake services are set for today from 4-8 p.m. At the time of her death, Nicole had worked for Gold Cross Ambulance since 2006.