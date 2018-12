by In

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories – The bar has been raised: NWT air ambulances get international safety accreditation

Bismarck, North Dakota – ND Department of Health offering epinephrine training minus auto injector to EMS personnel

Oro Valley, Arizona – Living memorial to honor vets, first responders

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Study says fire and EMS are beyond crisis

Kansas City, Missouri – Former KC paramedic guilty of stealing and using drugs from ambulance service

West Midlands, UK – Patient assaults paramedics, chases them into vehicle, vandalizes unit

Scotland, UK – Scots woman in court for damaging ambulance after England Cup win