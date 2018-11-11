by In

Muskoka, Ontario – Officials bid farewell to ambulance headed to Guatemala

Woodbridge, New Jersey – Ex-firefighter, EMT sentenced to 11 years for sexting with 12-year-old boy

Dayton, Ohio – City collects just a fraction of what it bills for emergency runs. Here’s how it is trying to change that

Cleveland, Ohio – Cleveland paid EMS employees less than earned because officials miscalculated overtime rates, lawsuit says

Lancaster, Pennsylvania – Ambulance providers warn of financial crisis

Northern Territory, Australia – NT St. John Ambulance paramedics get more support to deal with daily trauma

Canberra, Australia – Ambulance service scraps minimum crewing requirement