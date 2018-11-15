** Virginia EMS captain charged with attacking wife

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Virginia EMS captain from Virginia Beach has been arrested and charged with assault during a domestic incident. That is the word from WAVY (Deanna Bettineschi/November 15) which said Rajeeb Islam is also facing a tag for attempting to maliciously stab, cut or wound. Islam, who was denied bail Wednesday, apparently attacked his estranged wife while at the family home to pick up some belongings. The two are involved in divorce proceedings. Along with poking his finger in his wife’s chest, Islam stands accused of attempting to run the woman over with his car. A pretrial hearing has been set for February 28th. At the time of the incident, Islam had worked for Virginia Beach EMS since 2008. Ironically, he has also been a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission for the past five years.