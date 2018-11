by

by In

Simcoe County, Ontario – Paramedics launch 2018 Toy Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Maritime paramedics burned out, underpaid, reps say

Belleville, Ontario – Too many non-urgent calls for ambulances

Belleville, Ontario – Paramedics’ new drone now operational

Palo Alto, California – Fire department prepares for an influx of medical calls

Tampa, Florida – Patient’s death after ambulance break-down reveals issues with Tampa rescue vehicles

London, UK – Urgent safety checks ordered on air ambulances