by In

Raleigh, North Carolina – Drivers could be fined $250 for not moving over for first responders while driving

Savannah, Georgia – More people turning to Uber rather than taking ambulance to hospital

Springfield, Virginia – Man assaults first responder helping him into the ambulance

Holland, Michigan – Man who posed as a medic had a history of lying

Phoenix, Arizona – Air ambulance crash survivor tells harrowing tale of survival

Melbourne, Australia – Accused paramedic attacker granted bail

Auckland, New Zealand – Around 1000 ambulance medics begin strike