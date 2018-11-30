** Ohio officials investigating sudden death of young flight medic at chopper base Thursday

** Ohio officials in Pomeroy continue to investigate the sudden death of a 30-year-old air ambulance medic Thursday. WSAZ (November 29) said staff found Mark Potter, 28, dead at the MedFlight Meigs County facility yesterday morning. According to the newspaper, Potter’s cause of death is currently unknown. At the time of his passing, he had worked for Med Flight for close to two years. A spokesman for the company said Potter was a very talented clinician who would be deeply missed.