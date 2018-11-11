by

by In

DeKalb County, Georgia – County working to address public uproar over ambulance service

Exeter, New Hampshire – Ambulance catches fire en route to hospital

Saginaw, Michigan – Community stuffs an ambulance for kids in need, soldiers overseas

Romford, UK – Man charged with drunk driving after crash with ambulance

Chesterfield, UK – Abusive mamba patient is spared from prison after attacking female paramedic

Port Macquarie, Australia – Frontline paramedic says community support is needed to stop domestic violence

Somerville, Australia – Charges over paramedic’s injuries