3 killed in North Dakota air ambulance crash

** Names are not yet being released, but North Dakota officials are confirming that a pilot, paramedic, and nurse were among the fatalities in yesterday’s air ambulance crash near Mandan, North Dakota. KFGO (November 19) said the aircraft was inbound to Williston from Bismarck when contact was lost with radio controllers sometime after 10:30 p.m. According to the new site, searchers located the wreckage in a remote area around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Civil Air Patrol Lt. Colonel Sean Johnson said initial information indicates the twin engine Cessna broke up in-flight. Weather conditions at the time of the mishap included light snow. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators are now on-site. Both the pilot and the paramedic worked for Bismarck Air Medical, while the nurse was employed by CHI St. Alexius Health. There was no patient on-board at the time.