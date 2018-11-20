** Court case delayed yet again for New York man accused of killing female EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York man, accused of running down and killing Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, last year, has had his court case postponed yet again. That is the word from The Chief Leader (Bob Hennelly/November 19) which said legal matters for Jose Gonzalez have now been delayed until December 5th to allow for the completion of a mental health fitness report on the accused. The matter was held over from November 13th which itself was a delay from court proceedings in April. At that time, a court psychiatrist said Gonzalez was not fit to stand trial. The next month, however, a psychiatrist working for the Bronx DA disagreed and said he was fit. Gonzalez stands accused of carjacking Arroyo’s ambulance before using it to run her down. He then stole the rig and crashed it. Along with first-degree murder, he has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The murder charge alone could see him jailed for life.