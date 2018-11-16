** New York EMT pair injured by falling tree during snowstorm

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMTs suffered minor injuries Thursday after a tree branch toppled onto them and their ambulance. That is the word from the New York Daily News (Rocco Parascandola/November 16) which said the 4:10 p.m. incident occurred during a snow storm. The two paramedics and their patient suffered minor injuries in the fall. They were treated and released from hospital. Medics were called out originally to treat a car driver who had also been struck by a tree branch. Thursday’s blow dropped a record six inches on New York, creating traffic gridlock, slick road conditions, power outages, and toppled trees.