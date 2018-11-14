** Indiana paramedic facing five decades in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Indiana paramedic from Michigan City could be facing up to 48 years in jail if he’s convicted of driving drunk and causing the death of two people last year. That is the word from The Herald Argus (Kelley Smith/November 11) which said trial proceedings for Tron Gorbonosenko, 41, began Tuesday. According to the newspaper, Gorbonsenko, who is free on a $25,000 bond, allegedly hit and killed Donald and Angela Kaczmarek on October 6, 2017. The Kaczmareks, who owned a local pizzeria, died at the scene. Police recorded Gorbonsenko’s blood alcohol level after the crash at 0.17. Accident reconstruction specialists said he crossed the center line while traveling around 61 mph and hit the Kaczmarek’s vehicle head-on. He was off-duty at the time. The Kaczmarek family attorney has also filed a tort claim saying police interacted with Gorbonsenko 90 minutes before the fatal collision. The claim alleges a witness saw him driving erratically, hitting both a utility pole and a parked car. Police, however, who did not file a report on the call, apparently did not detain him at the time. The suit is seeking $700,000 in damages.