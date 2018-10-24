** FDNY medics made ill at Ground Zero to be granted unlimited sick leave

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York city medics, injured or made ill by 9/11, have been granted unlimited sick leave by the city. That is the word from AM New York (Matthew Chayes/October 23) which said a deal with the city’s unions on the issue was struck Thursday. According to the news site, the decision also impacts current engineers, municipal workers, and other laborers and will be retroactive. A similar program is already in place for Ground Zero cops and firefighters. To quality for the coverage, prehospital workers require an illness certification from a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) doctor. A spokesman for Mayor Bill De Blasio said the new initiative will cost the city several million dollars between now and 2032.