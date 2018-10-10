by In

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Woman charged after allegedly attacking paramedics, police

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Updates to workers’ compensation rules just the beginning of help for first responders: NDP

Austin, Texas – Medical gear OK, sanitized without water during boil water advisory, medics say

East of England, UK – Britain’s worst ambulance service prepared to pay paramedics 100,000 pounds a year

Perth, Western Australia – Danger-zone warning as paramedics wary after frequent attacks

Hangberg, South Africa – Ambulance attack condemned