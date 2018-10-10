by In

Burnaby, BC – Fire chiefs worry new ambulance dispatch system leaves small town patients waiting

London, Ontario – Paramedic hurt in crash involving two ambulances

Delran, New Jersey – Former EMS chief charged with multiple violations

Frankfort, Kentucky – Lawmaker proposes requiring insurers to pay air ambulance services

Wales, UK – Patient jailed after groping paramedic

Tasmania, Australia – Paramedics struggling to cope with demand in system ready to snap

Perth, Western Australia – Homes on ambulance blacklist after attacks on paramedics