Oklahoma medic suspended after stabbing himself at gas station, then claiming he was attacked

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Oklahoma paramedic from Tulsa has been placed on administrative leave after apparently stabbing himself and claiming he was attacked and knifed in a gas station washroom. That is the word from Fox 23 (October 16) which said the supposed Monday incident played out with the medic saying an unknown assailant slammed his head into a wall, stabbed him six times, and made derogatory remarks about emergency responders. Police, who initially thought the attack might be a hate crime, reviewed the store’s video surveillance footage to get a look at the suspect. However, they soon realized the practitioner’s wounds were self-inflicted. He was taken to hospital for treatment. A spokesman for the ambulance service, meanwhile, said an internal investigation has now begun into the medic’s actions. There is no word on whether or not he will be charged for making a false report.