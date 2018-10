by In

Saint John, New Brunswick – 2 paramedics suspended pending disciplinary hearing

San Antonio, Texas – Paramedics now doing blood transfusions in ambulances

Decatur, Illinois – Man punched paramedic in the face

Cumbria, UK – Volunteer ambulance crew reinstated after wrongly using blue lights

Swansea, UK – Pensioner called paramedics 314 times in five years despite perfect health; jailed for 20 months

Victoria, Australia – Paramedic community support role to continue to expand under pilot program