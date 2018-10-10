by In

Sudbury, Ontario – Inquest to focus on problems with 911 system during boating tragedy

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – First responders gifted with hats, flags from LSU for their efforts during Hurricane Michael

Edwards County, Illinois – EMS board could face lawsuit over resident’s accusations

Panama City, Florida – Rescue officials losing hope in Florida as search efforts continue

Boise, Idaho – Paramedics use billboards to teach ABCs of safe sleep

Suffolk, UK – Teen dies after crash with ambulance and police car