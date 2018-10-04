** South African EMS volunteer murdered after being stabbed 10 times

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** Western Cape police in Matroosfontein arrested two men Saturday for the stabbing death of a 52-year-old EMS volunteer. That is the word from News 24 (Jenna Etheridge/October 3) which said the duo are alleged to have knifed Leon Jacobs at least ten times. Jacobs had worked EMS for the past 28 years. According to the newspaper, the assailants made off with the victim’s car after killing him. The two suspects, aged 29 and 31, appeared in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court Tuesday. Police have not disclosed a motive for the murder. The pair’s next court date has also not yet been set.