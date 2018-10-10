by In

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Program will provide one-on-one support to heavy users of ambulances, ER

Lambton County, Ontario – New contract talks set for county and its paramedics

Bellingham, Washington – State Health Department opens investigation into nine paramedic/firefighters

Westland, Michigan – Police sergeant, paramedics arraigned on charges in inmate death

Tampa, Florida – Fire/EMS union asks commissioners to fire county administrator

Augusta, Georgia – City’s effort to take over ambulance service suffers setback

East of England, UK – Agency paramedics offered up to 51 pounds an hour to help plug ambulance service gaps