by In

Calgary, Alberta – Liberals call on NDP to fix EMS, emergency room crisis

Ponton, Manitoba – EMS care delayed following train derailment, rail union says

Ponton, Manitoba – RCMP say EMS got to fatal train derailment as quickly as they could

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Offload delays continue to be a problem for paramedics

Clearwater, Florida – EMS director resigns after suspension; prompts other resignations

Fort Bend County, Texas – County paramedics to receive ballistic vests

Fort Worth, Texas – EMTs and paramedics wear pink gloves to raise funds, awareness for breast cancer