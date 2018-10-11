** Colorado paramedic/firefighter arrested on child sex charges

** Colorado police in Colorado Springs arrested an area paramedic Wednesday on child sex charges. That is the word from The Denver Post (Kieran Nicholson/October 10) which said Robert Patrick Stambaugh, 59, who is also a firefighter, was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child. According to the newspaper, he is currently in the El Paso County jail without bail. Police have not released details of the investigation. Stambaugh has worked for the fire department since 1986.