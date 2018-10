by



Winnipeg, Manitoba – First responders await city rules on cannabis use

Middleton, Massachusetts – Accused EMT/firefighter’s EMS licence suspended

Sacramento, California – Paramedics, EMTs speak out against Prop 11

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – Patient caught after stealing ambulance outside emergency room

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wrongful death case against ambulance company heads to trial

Cumbria, UK – Volunteer ambulance medics used blue light while untrained

Baldivis, Australia – Ambulance damaged in targeted attack