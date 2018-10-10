by

by In

College Township, Pennsylvania – Proposal for tactical medics to carry guns causes controversy

Orange County, Florida – Paramedics will leave behind Narcan for overdose patients

Effingham, Illinois – Ambulance company files suit against county

Berkley, New Jersey – Hospitalized EMT making slow gains as medical bills mount

Gulf Coast, Florida – Ambulance teams respond to Hurricane Michael

Cornwall, UK – Woman, 87, waited six hours for ambulance after fall

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – HSE says industrial action by ambulance staff could endanger service