Niagara Region, Ontario – Ambulances become billboards for stroke awareness

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan – Ambulance services makes a difference with Operation Christmas Child

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedics encourage people to roll up their sleeves and get a flu shot

Huntington, West Virginia – City gets $1 million for first responder mental health services

London, UK – New NHS service to include mental health ambulances

London, UK – All British ambulances could soon be made by FIAT to cut the costs