Former San Francisco paramedic facing jail after allegedly breaking female patient's arm?

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former San Francisco paramedic, who retired from the fire department on Friday, could be facing jail time after he allegedly assaulted a female patient, 20, in his care last May 23rd. That is the word from The San Francisco Examiner (Michael Barba/October 31) which said Raymond Lee, 46, stands accused of breaking the woman’s arm in three places and placing his hand over her throat. He has been tagged with three felonies, but has pleaded not guilty. Lee’s actions allegedly occurred while the ambulance was transporting the woman to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for a mental health check. According to the newspaper, a police officer, who was also present, was fired over the incident. Officer Michael Filamor was let go in January after police learned he allegedly muted his body cam in order to cover up for Lee. Although sound from the interaction was absent, the recording still had video. Civil lawsuits are now in action in relation to the call. Lee, meanwhile, is set to appear in court for a pretrial hearing November 7th.